KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured after an overnight crash early Saturday morning.

The investigators responded to an area of Holmes Road and 117th Street where they said a silver Ford F150 was traveling southbound on Holmes in the northbound lanes and struck a black GMC Envoy head-on around 12:45 a.m.

The GMC rotated and came to a rest on the east side of Holmes Road as the Ford rotated to the south, went off the right side of the roadway, and overturned onto its roof.

The Ford driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, while both the driver and passenger of the GMC were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

