A motorcyclist was critically hurt after being struck by a wrong-way driver in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after Kansas City police say a wrong-way driver struck them head-on in a crash Thursday night, and then tried to flee the scene.

KCPD says this happened at 47th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. A motorcyclist riding a red Honda Shadow was southbound on Blue Ridge when the driver of a northbound black Chevrolet Equinox SUV crossed over and struck them.

The impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist, who was taken to a hospital. The SUV driver tried to run from the crash scene, but officers caught and arrested them a short time later.

KCPD says the crash investigation includes suspected impairment and is ongoing.