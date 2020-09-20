Wrong-way driver dies in crash on I-49 in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — Belton police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Saturday night on Interstate 49, claiming the life of one person.

The police department says that at about 11:53 p.m., officers went to the scene of a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the interstate. This crash happened in the southbound lanes, a mile marker wasn’t given.

That driver was pronounced dead at that scene and is the only victim involved according to a release. Their name hasn’t been given yet as investigators work to inform family members.

FOX4 will update this story with the victim’s identity and any other details released as they become available.