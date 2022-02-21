TOPEKA (KSNT) — A wrong-way driver on a highway through Topeka caused a crash that sent a person to the hospital, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Myisha Holford, 25, was driving west early Sunday morning in the opposite direction’s lanes on I-470 near the Southwest Gage Boulevard exit, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies responded to a report of a driver going the wrong way, they found Holford had crashed into another car near mile marker 1.

Holford was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:

Driving under the influence

Driving the wrong direction on a one-way highway

No vehicle liability insurance

The crash sent one of three people in the car Holford hit to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The accident was still under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.