KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time this year, WWE is returning to Kansas City.

This time, the longest-running weekly episodic program in the U.S, Monday Night Raw is returning and will air at the T-Mobile center for the first time in a year on September 5th.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at the T-Mobile Center website starting at $24 to $119.

A match between Riddle and Seth ‘Freaking” Rollins has been advertised for the event.

Superstars including Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Big Time Becky Lynch, Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory and much more are scheduled to make their appearances.

