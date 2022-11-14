KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As WWE continues to fill up its yearly road tour schedules, Smackdown will be returning to Kansas City.

The event will be held at the T-Mobile Center on March 17, 2023, and tickets will be available to the public Friday, Nov, 18 at 10 a.m. at the T-Mobile Center website ranging from $20 to $115.

The live episode of Smackdown will be featuring Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Bashing Brutes, New Day, undisputed tag team champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, and many more.

WWE had made two appearances in Kansas City twice in 2022.

