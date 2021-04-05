WWI Memorial Courtyard closes to the public for 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Memorial Courtyard at the top of the hill at the National World War I Museum is now closed to the public for two months.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial posted about the closure on Facebook. Workers will “make improvements” to the space, according to the post. The closure started today, April 5, and will end on Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31.

“Still want to grab those iconic KC shots?” the organization posted. “There will be a small area on the northeast corner that will remain accessible to members of the public who wish to view the downtown skyline.”

Visitors can access the viewing area from the northeast staircase. The east elevator inside the museum will take people up to the deck during business hours.