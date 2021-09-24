Wyandotte County announces where high-risk adults can get Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department announced Friday where those eligible can get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in Wyandotte County.

This comes after the Federal Drug Administration authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus.

The complete statement from the FDA can be found here.

“We have been anticipating this announcement from the FDA, CDC, and KDHE for several days, so we are ready to begin offering these booster shots to anyone who qualifies, as of today,” said Juliann Van Liew, Director of the health department. “The Pfizer booster shots will be available at our vaccination facility at the former Kmart site, plus at a variety of other places throughout Wyandotte County. We urge anyone who is eligible to get their booster shot, both for their own health and wellbeing and to better help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.”

On Wednesday, the FDA amended the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, making it possible for select members of the public to receive a single booster dose.

This booster dose must be administered at least six months after completion of the primary vaccination series and is available only to people who have been previously vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, and who fall within the recommended groups.

The recommendation does not allow for providing a booster dose of Pfizer for anyone who has been previously vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC recommends the following:

• people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Underlying medical conditions can include (but aren’t limited to) conditions such as cancer, chronic lung or kidney disease, dementia, diabetes, Down syndrome, heart conditions, HIV infection, liver disease, obesity, pregnancy and others. View the complete list of what the CDC defines as “underlying medical conditions” here.