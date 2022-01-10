Wyandotte County appoints new interim county administrator

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County CEO/Mayor Tyrone Garner introduced Cheryl Harrison-Lee as interim county administrator on Monday. Harrison-Lee was confirmed unanimously by the board of commissioners on Jan. 6, following the retirement of previous County Administrator Doug Bach.

Bach, who served as county administrator since March 2014, announced his retirement last month.

Garner expressed at a news conference Monday confidence in Harrison-Lee’s qualifications to lead the Wyandotte County organization.

“I have no doubt that Ms. Harrison-Lee is the best choice for our community moving forward. I know that she will bring engaged leadership, competent management and so much more, in order to help us all facilitate making Wyandotte County a great and safe place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.

Harrison-Lee is the first Black woman appointed to the role of interim county administrator.

The Unified Government said “Harrison-Lee brings more than 35 years of professional experience as a nationally-recognized public and private sector executive at a time when the Unified Government anticipates making generational investments in the community while managing a public health response to a global pandemic.”

In her plan coined, “Vision 2022: Transformation through Collaboration” Harrison-Lee highlighted four areas of focus for her work forward.

Discover ways to strengthen engagements among residents, local government and the business community; Evaluate the current organization and identify areas for improvement; Identify Economic Development opportunities that create access, equity, and shared prosperity; and, Focus on superior customer service as a daily practice

Harrison-Lee has a graduate degree from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Carolina. She is also a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program. She assumed her role on Jan. 7.