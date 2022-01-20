Wyandotte County surveying residents about masking in pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas is asking people in the community to take a short survey about masking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county ended its most recent indoor mask mandate back in December that was set to expire on Jan. 6, 2022.

Doctors have warned that by dropping mask mandates, the community, and the country, will see another surge over the winter.

The UG said the survey is to help better understand public opinion about masking.

The survey is just four short questions asking public opinion on whether masks should be required or strongly recommended in public places.

On Wednesday, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas planned to call a meeting of the CORE4 to evaluate the possibility of a universal mask mandate.

The CORE4 includes Kansas City and Jackson County in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas. One purpose of the group is to provide a unified front on important regional issues.

As for reviving a mask mandate with the CORE4, Jackson County legislators on Tuesday had a masking ordinance withdrawn from the agenda.