Wyandotte County bulk trash pickup program causing confusion for some homeowners

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Parts of Wyandotte County’s beauty are turning ugly.

That’s due to large amounts of trash, especially big items, left out for sanitation workers, some of which aren’t properly designated for bulk pickup.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County offers a bulk trash pickup program, something many Kansas City, Kansas homeowners don’t understand.

A Wyandotte County spokesperson told FOX4 smaller bulk items and small quantities of them are fine to set out for the trash trucks. However, when items stack up, it makes an ugly mess.

FOX4 cameras spotted numerous KCK neighborhoods where residents had piled up large items in front of their homes, likely intended for trash pickup. Mattresses, large furniture items, leftover construction goods and plumbing items were among the heavy items that could be seen.

It’s uncertain how many of those homeowners had called Waste Management, with whom the Unified Government, contracts for garbage service.

“We don’t want to issue fines to people,” said Patrick Holton, an officer from Wyandotte County’s Property Maintenance Compliance Division.“ “People will set anything by the curb.”

Holton said inspectors can issue citations for violations that they uncover, or perhaps, that come from the county’s 311 helpline. Holton said longterm violators can be fined for up to $1,500. First time fine recipients can be tagged for $100. Homeowners in KCK commented they see trash collectors choosing not to transport large bulk items.

“There’s a lot of health reasons for that. There are a lot of things that are put in trash that aren’t conducive to great neighborhood living. They attract rodents and bugs and critters that come around,” Holton said.

Daniel Silva, KCK Chamber president, said he believes business is more profitable in cities where large collections of trash aren’t around.

“We want to encourage folks to schedule those bulk pickups. We understand our UG workers are already working really hard, and it makes it extra hard when you have to pickup a big washing machine or a drier or a mattress,” Silva said.

On Thursday, Waste Management sent a statement to FOX4 News, indicating the company is always connecting with customers on methods of keeping Kansas City, Kansas cleaner. However, a company spokesperson wouldn’t discuss any fees involved in bulk trash pickup.