KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County commissioners approved an ordinance Thursday night that would grant municipal ID cards to undocumented immigrants.

The vote was 6 to 4. The so-called “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance would also make it illegal for the Unified Government to collect immigration data, unless required by state or federal law.

After testifying before a packed Unified Government lobby before Mayor Tyrone Garner and commissioners, Yazmin Bruno-Valdez said of the decision, “This means that I get to take my family to get an ID, they get to have safety, and finally feel welcome in our community.”

Rev. Rick Behrens, pastor of Grandview Park Presbyterian Church of Kansas City, KS stated, “I

want to thank and commend our coalition for persistence over the last 5 years to make this

happen. This is a big win and hard earned. Congratulations KCK for doing the right thing and

loving our neighbors. This is a new era for Wyandotte County and big step toward equity for all.”

Debbie Shaw, who opposed the ordinance said “you are discriminating against the legal citizens of Wyandotte County if you pass this ordinance. This ordinance is treasonous.”

The ordinance would only apply to Kansas City, Kansas. It would not include the county at large, Edwardsville or Bonner Springs.

