Wyandotte County officials considering mask requirement for fall school year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Health officials in Wyandotte County are strongly encouraging the use of facial coverings and may end up making them a requirement for the upcoming fall school year.

On Monday, the Unified Government Public Health Department released guidance for education facilities to follow for the 2020-2021 school year.

The guidance was developed in coordination with the University of Kansas Medical Center and school districts in the county.

The guidelines are as follows:

Early Childhood Care and Education

· Children who live with vulnerable adults (have senior-aged or immune compromised guardian) should not be in child care if possible.

· Children should be cared for in rooms of 25 or fewer with the same caregiver each day (and grouped so the same children are in the same room each day).

· Staff and children aged two or older may wear face coverings, when feasible.

K-12 Schools

· Parents and guardians may choose not to enter their child into school, and online/remote options should be offered when possible.

· Schools will reopen at regular capacity for student instruction and activities.

· Student athletic practices may resume based on KSHSAA guidelines.

· Grade level pods would operate as “schools within a school” including shared lunch time, shared recess time, and limited interaction between grade levels.

· Masks/face coverings are recommended for employees, visitors, and students.

Higher Education

· Most education will continue virtually. Hands-on learning will be offered with social distancing and possible need to alternate students.

· Workspaces and common areas will be adjusted to maintain 6-foot social distancing.

· Employees, students, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks/face coverings at all times in public areas.

The Unified Government Public Health Department says masks are strongly encouraged for anyone over the age of two and may end up being required if public health officials deem them necessary.

“Dr. Greiner and I are seriously considering issuing a public health order that would require face coverings be worn in all of our schools,” said Dr. Erin Corriveau, Deputy Medical Officer with the UGPHD.

“Data we are seeing from other countries shows an increased risk of the virus spreading in schools when masks aren’t worn. Some countries had to close schools again as a result. Wearing masks will give us a better chance of keeping schools open for longer.”

RELATED COVERAGE: