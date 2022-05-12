KANSAS CITY, Ks. — The cybersecurity threat that’s caused turmoil for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County is nearly a month old.

Its left many offices in Kansas City, Kansas operating without computer systems — “old school,” so to speak — with no word on when computer access will be restored. County leaders first announced that an attack had taken place on April 16th.

One courthouse worker described this as “a pain.” Two people involved in this county’s judicial process confirmed trouble with their digital network is ongoing. This concern, which as FOX4 News has reported, might be a ransomware attack, has Wyandotte County’s court system locked up for the moment.

Published reports from this week indicate the legal process in KCK remains at a standstill. Nearly one month after the Easter weekend incident, court officials and attorneys remain unable to conduct business using online court records and scheduling systems for hearings and trials. Attorneys and court staffs have been using paper files instead of the online records they usually use.

Wyandotte County’s prosecutor’s office has been stagnant since April 21st, when Wyandotte County Attorney Mark DuPree announced all criminal hearings and prosecutions would be on hold, since it can’t access the records needed. Most of this county’s court proceedings were being conducted online since the pandemic.

A Thursday afternoon statement from the Unified Government’s public relations staff indicates updated information will be available on Friday. The county also says that information will be sent to the county’s Board of Commissioners, which has already met once concerning this attack. The statement seems to indicate another executive session will take place soon, perhaps fueled by the updated information.

