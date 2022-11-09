KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A death investigation is underway after deputies found a body near Kaw Point along the Kansas River.

Investigators responded to a possible water rescue in Kaw Point Park around 10:20 a.m.

Officers found the body of a man in the water. They believe the victim is in his late 20s to early 30s.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about what may have happened to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

