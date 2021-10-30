Wyandotte County Deputy involved in accident responding to an emergency call

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

A Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an accident while responding to an emergency call.

Around 12:18 p.m., a deputy with the office was responding to a shooting call in a patrol vehicle. Both the lights and sirens were on.

At the intersection of 90th and Parallel, the deputy was involved in a two-vehicle accident.

Both the deputy and the civilian were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KCKPD is investigating the accident.

There is nothing else to report at this time. Stick with FOX4 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first