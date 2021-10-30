Wyandotte County Deputy involved in accident responding to an emergency call

A Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an accident while responding to an emergency call.

Around 12:18 p.m., a deputy with the office was responding to a shooting call in a patrol vehicle. Both the lights and sirens were on.

At the intersection of 90th and Parallel, the deputy was involved in a two-vehicle accident.

Both the deputy and the civilian were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KCKPD is investigating the accident.

There is nothing else to report at this time. Stick with FOX4 as more information becomes available.