Wyandotte County expanding mobile COVID-19 vaccination efforts

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The United Government Public Health Department announced Wednesday it’s expanding its mobile COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Businesses, organizations, and other groups in Wyandotte County can now request on-site vaccine clinics for groups. This mobile vaccine service and the COVID-19 vaccinations are free, and no insurance is required.

“We recognize that coming to our vaccine sites doesn’t work for everyone, so now we are bringing vaccines to our community members,” said Juliann Van Liew, Director of the Unified Government Public Health Department. “I feel very strongly that bringing vaccines to community spaces is the way forward to increase vaccine accessibility and get more of our community members vaccinated.

Van Liew said any organization in the county can sign up for this free service.

To sign up, organizations and groups can go to WycoVaccines.org and click the Mobile Vaccine Request button to fill out a request form. Those without internet access can call 311 or dial 913-573-5311.

Before you submit your request, you will need to know:

• How many people in your group want to be vaccinated

• The address of where you want to host the mobile vaccine clinic

• Contact information for the primary contact at your organization (this way the UGPHD can reach out about logistics and scheduling)

In addition to offering vaccines to the group that has signed up, the health department is working to open up some of these mobile clinics to the general public when it is feasible to do so.

The UG said Mobile Vaccines are not just for groups, but also for individuals who cannot come to the UG health department vaccine sites. The Mobile Vaccine Request is still accepting requests from individuals who are homebound who need to receive a vaccine in their home.

Starting Monday, May 10, the county health department is reducing some of its hours at the existing vaccination sites in order to provide more mobile vaccine opportunities. The health department is reducing vaccine hours the former Best Buy location and at the Armory. Additionally, due to lower demand, the former Best Buy site is closing after May 25.

Monday through Friday vaccine hours will continue at the former Kmart location at 78th and State Ave.

Wednesday evening hours at the former Kmart have been extended to 7 p.m. Anyone age 16 and older can get vaccinated with or without an appointment at these locations.

