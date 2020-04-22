Wyandotte County facing huge budget shortfall as many businesses remain closed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The coronavirus shut downs are hitting people’s pockets hard.

In Wyandotte County, the Unified Government is facing a $15-20 million budget shortfall due in part to all the business closures.

From the empty streets, parking lots and stores, the Legends almost looks like a ghost town.

Most businesses have been closed since March 23, when Wyandotte Count mandated a shut down in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Unified Government is feeling the punch in its pocket.

“We’re looking at $15-20 million year loss. We’ve got enough cash reserve that we can help cover that at least in the short term,” UG spokesperson Mike Taylor said.

Many businesses have been struggling to get by. But now, some in the area are eyeing the Kansas 400. As of right now, Kansas Speedway says the race is still scheduled for the end of May.

Wyandotte County says the event usually attracts 80,000-100,000 NASCAR fans — and they rent hotel rooms, eat, drink and shop. But there’s no world yet on if fans will be allowed in the stands.

“That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars lost, just in revenue alone,” Hampton Inn Manager, Jennifer Butler said. “We exceed triple numbers all the way through our May season. Without that, we probably won’t see it at all.”

The UG says the race weekend is equivalent to a Super Bowl, which brings in millions of revenue dollars.

With the state-wide stay at home order set to expire on May 3, the Unified Government wants to focus on re-opening its economy.

“We’ll borrow from some of our cash reserves, our rainy day fund that we’ve built up. So that will help kind of ease, spread that out a little bit,” Taylor said.