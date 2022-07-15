If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Wyandotte County are at the highest average since February.

The Unified Government Public Health Department said it is warning people about the current surge while encouraging people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

The health department said the county is averaging 56 new COVID-19 cases a day, and is 60% higher than the average of new cases a year ago. That does not include the number of positive cases determined by at home testing.

The health department also points to the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the metro. That average number has increased since May.

“With the increased number of people testing at home, we believe actual COVID case numbers may be much higher. As people are planning their summer activities, we encourage them to consider wearing a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces, monitor for symptoms, get tested if you don’t feel well, and stay home if you are sick. It’s also important to stay up-to-date on your COVID vaccines and boosters to help prevent serious illness and death from COVID,” Elizabeth Groenweghe, Chief Epidemiologist with the UG’s Health Department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johnson County and Jackson County, Missouri, are also considered at a high COVID-19 community level.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.