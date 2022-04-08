KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas Appraiser’s Office will be hosting an open house Saturday to answer questions on recent property valuations.

The appraiser’s office open house will allow Wyandotte County residents to ask questions and hear answers regarding 2022 valuation notices.

Members from the UG Appraiser’s Office will be available on site to answer questions, review the appraisal process and discuss appeal options for residents.

Residents are encouraged to RSVP for this event by completing the online registration link.

The open house will take place at Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the UG, the appraiser’s office is required to value property at a fair market value as of January 1 of each year with exception of agricultural land, which is valued by its agricultural use.

Residential values will vary across the county, depending on numerous factors, including market trends, area demand or changes made to a property.

The appraiser’s office said if a property owner feels the appraised value is more than they feel they could reasonably get if the property was sold, or if they feel the classification is incorrectly assigned, then they should consider an appeal.

The UG appraiser’s office said the increase in property values is due to a shortage of housing supply, low interest rates and revitalization in various areas of the county.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.