Wyandotte County issues new recommendations on social gatherings amid COVID-19 uptick

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department issued new recommendations surrounding social gatherings amid the increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the metro.

The recommendations vary greatly depending on whether or not everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated.

Guidance for people who are fully vaccinated

Limit gathering to 25 people if it can be held outside Wear a mask if social distancing isn’t an option

Limit gathering to 10 people if it has to be held inside Wear a mask and social distance while inside



Guidance for people who are not fully vaccinated

Avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live in the same home

Outdoor gatherings If you must attend, make sure the gathering is limited to 25 people Wear a mask Practice social distancing

Indoor gatherings Avoid whenever possible



The above guidance only applies to personal or social gatherings. It does not apply to healthcare or public health clinics or other vaccination events.

The health department plans to reevaluate the guidance in late September.

If you want to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, shots are available across the metro. Text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) to get information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).