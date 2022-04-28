KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County Lake is being put on a warning level due to a recent harmful algal bloom.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment provided test results Thursday from water samples taken from the lake Wednesday with results indicating higher-than-normal levels of microcystin that are well above the KDHE threshold and recommended that the lake be placed at the “Warning” level.

This means that no water contact or recreation, including direct contact or splashing, should take place. Parks and Recreation in Wyandotte County said because it is the species Planktothrix rubescens that is a red-brown bloom, which is a little different than usual blooms, preferring colder water seen early in the season.

Signs will be posted to caution people of the harmful algae, the potential to make people and animals sick, and provides guidance on the lake’s status at this time.

The following are some of those guidelines:

No water contact, swimming, or wading

No pets or livestock

If people or pets contact lake water: wash with clean, potable water afterward

Avoid areas of algae accumulation

Do not let people or pets eat dried algae or drink untreated water

Clean fish well and discard guts

Parks and Recreation said it will continue to work closely with KDHE to monitor the lake levels with continuous sampling.

