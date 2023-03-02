KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fishing season in Wyandotte County officially opens up this Saturday, March 4, at 6 a.m. and if you’re planning on coming to Wyandotte County Lake, well you’re in luck. They just stocked it with rainbow trout.

Thursday afternoon, the Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation stocked the lake with 3,500 pounds of rainbow trout.

Before you come out Saturday, you will need to make sure you have a fishing permit if you are older than 15.

Persons 16-64 years old need both a Kansas state license and a county permit. Those 65-74 years old only need a state license and people 75 plus years old do not need any license or permits.

Wyandotte County fishing permits and Kansas state licenses can be purchased at the following locations:

“We are really excited,” said Angel Obert with the Unified Government Parks and Recreation. “If you take some pictures of some big ones, show us, tag us on Facebook.”

Other than rainbow trout, the 400 acre lake is also stocked with catfish, crappie, bass (small and large mouth), walleye and wiper.

