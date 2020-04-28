Wyandotte County leaders crafting plan to gradually reopen after stay-at-home order

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s been a long road for many, but Wyandotte County is making a plan to restart after the coronavirus crisis.

KCK Mayor David Alvey launched the Restart WyCo committee. The task force is discussing how to gradually reopen the county in a safe way.

“We thought it was very important to have community feedback and especially have representation from different sectors of our community, different sectors of the economy,” Alvey said.

The committee consists of government, health, religious and business leaders from across Wyandotte County. The committee is looking into how businesses can implement safety measures to keep customers and workers safe.

“Everybody has been able to contribute significantly to recommendations how it would affect every business,” Chips & Coins owner Miguel Benitez said.

“One suggestion was when someone comes into your place of business, you might need to get their name and telephone number in case there was an infection to be able to trace all those contacts,” Alvey added.

While this is a chance for everyone’s voice to be heard, Alvey said ultimately decisions will be based on data.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there have been 583 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.

“What’s going to drive the decision to step down from the stay-at-home order is going be the data that demonstrates that we are halting the spread of the virus and we will not be overwhelming our public health system,” Alvey said.

Alvey is like everyone, eager to help the community get back on track. But he said the county won’t be completely back to normal next week.