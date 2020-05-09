Wyandotte County leaders detail first phase of reopening plan, set to start Monday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County is entering the Red Zone.

On Monday, the county will end its stay-at-home order and begin the first phase of its reopening plan.

Wyandotte County’s plan breaks down into zones: red, yellow, green and then a full opening of the community. Each zone will last for 14 days — also the incubation period for COVID-19.

The Red Zone will run until at least May 25.

With the Red Zone comes some changes for Wyandotte County residents, but leaders stress social distancing and good hygiene are still necessary.

“It’s important to understand that just as we can move toward fewer restrictions in our day-to-day activities, if the data shows it’s needed, we may have to return to more restrictions for limited periods of time,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Greiner said in a news release.

In the Red Zone, outdoor activities in groups of up to 10 are allowed with social distancing.

Restaurants and bars are still limited to pick-up or delivery only. Retailers, however, can now reopen but only for pick-up or delivery.

Office buildings and other nonessential businesses can reopen, though employees should be allowed to work from home if able and office space should be adjusted for 6 feet between employees.

Salons, spa services, gyms, entertainment venues, community centers and museums are still closed until the Yellow Zone.

You can find a break down of each reopening zone here.