Wyandotte County leaders urge residents to stay home on Easter Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The showdown over limiting Easter church services in Kansas continues.

The Kansas Supreme Court is now set to hold an emergency hearing Saturday to determine if Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order limiting the size of religious gatherings can stand. That order was overturned by lawmakers soon after it was issued.

But leaders in Wyandotte County came together on Good Friday to share a message of unity, urging residents to keep the faith while staying safe and following government guidelines for social distancing.

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey and Wyandotte County's top doctor said they now know many of the cases in the community, including three large clusters of them, originated from religious gatherings.

They regret not taking steps sooner to limit church meetings to help stop the spread of coronavirus. But they said now it's necessary for everyone to pay attention to guidance about hygiene and distancing so we can move past the pandemic.

"We must all sacrifice coming together in our church buildings, and we must sacrifice coming together even as extended families because we must stop the spread of coronavirus," Alvey said.

Pastors from several major church denominations gathered in unison Friday at City Hall, alongside the mayor, to echo that message.

Their congregations have and will continue to avoid traditional gatherings, opting for online or drive-in services. The pastors said in this state of emergency, they must lead by example.

"We have a responsibility, a responsibility to our church members, their families, our neighbors and the most vulnerable in Wyandotte County," said Pastor Ismael Lopez with Argentine Assembly of God.

"Our actions today, encouraging the local faith-based community to refrain from in-person church services and meeting this weekend, and going forward until this public health crisis is over, we will save lives."

"It is irresponsible and reckless to gather," said the Rev. Desmond Lamb with the KCK Baptist Ministers Union. "In these difficult times, we must endeavor to be part of the solution and not the problem. To defy these meeting restrictions is negligent and selfish and reprehensible."

Until the Kansas Supreme Court's ruling Saturday, it's unlikely any church who goes against that advice and holds services would face any criminal punishment.

But pastors in Wyandotte County said they recognize God's message isn't bound to a building and can still be powerful when shared virtually.