Wyandotte County mayor signs proclamation as residents celebrate ‘913 Day’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Each year people across Kansas City celebrate “816 Day” August 16 on the Missouri side and now those on the Kansas side can celebrate on September 13 with “913 Day.”

Wyandotte County Mayor/CEO David Alvery signed the proclamation this week for the daylong celebration in the county, 913 of course referring to the local area code.

People can visit multiple places to eat, play and celebrate the day including the historical Quindaro Ruins, Downtown KCK, Central Avenue, Rosedale, Argentine and many other areas.

Many businesses in Wyandotte County will be having special sales and offerings all day long to celebrate as well.