BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Historical Museum in Bonner Springs, Kansas is currently working on an exhibit to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Fairfax Industrial District and they need the public’s help.

The museum is looking for objects with direct connections to Fairfax and the people who worked there from its beginning with the Fairfax Airport and the B-52 bomber plant to the present with the General Motors Assembly Plant.

Things that tell stories about people, companies, products, and more.

The museum will be collecting items of interest until June 11, 2022.

Sign from the former Fairfax Airport in Kansas City, Kansas now located outside KCKFD Station 15. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)

Items of interest include:

Photographs

Uniforms

Id Cards

Service Awards

Tools

Product Packages,

Company Newsletters

Club and Union Materials

Commentative Items

Marketing materials

Advertising signage and etc.

The museum said if you have items of interest, you can either donate or loan them for the exhibit.

An exhibit celebrating 150 years of Rosedale history is currently at the museum until May 31.

For more information on the upcoming Fairfax exhibit and museum hours, click here.