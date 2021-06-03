Wyandotte County offering laps for COVID shots at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Race fans can get to drive a couple of laps around Kansas Speedway this weekend if they get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19.

This is one of the creative ways Wyandotte County is trying to boost its vaccination rate now that the county has about a third of its population immunized.

Drivers and whoever wants to ride with them get two laps around the racetrack traveling behind a pace car at highway speeds. All you have to do is get vaccinated or receive a COVID-19 saliva test.

“In addition to the ability to take the ride the day of, you also have the opportunity to win tickets to a NASCAR event or enjoy a ride along at a NASCAR event as well,” Ashley Hand, the Unified Government’s strategic communications director, said. “That’s a pretty exciting opportunity. We encourage people to come down.”

Staff from the University of Kansas Health System will be at the track with the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Drivers can also get a COVID-19 saliva test.

The Race to End COVID starts Friday at 5 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. You must have a valid driver’s license, car registered in your name, and vehicle insurance. 16- and 17-year-olds must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle with them.