Wyandotte County officials unveil new $27 million juvenile justice center in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Local leaders in Wyandotte County cut the ribbon on a new juvenile justice center Monday.

The $27 million building is located near 7th and Ann. Until now, kids who got in trouble with the law were housed across the street in a facility that shared a building with adult inmates.

A local judge said they want this new center to be focused less on punishment and more on rehabilitation.

“We hope to provide transitional programing for our young people who do have to spend some time in detention,” Judge Delia York said. “We hope to be more family-centered. These young people are our future. We keep that in mind every day.”

The new building is about 47,000 square feet and has room for both jail cells and transitional programs.