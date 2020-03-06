Wyandotte County opening lakes up this weekend for fishing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County/KCK Parks and Recreation have spent the last couple months stocking up area lakes with fish to get ready for the fishing season.

Lakes in Wyandotte County are closed to fishing in the winter months but will be back open for fishing on Saturday, March 7.

The Leavenworth Road Association will be serving breakfast in the Snack Shack at Wyandotte County Lake to help celebrate opening day from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Wyandotte County Lake is stocked with wiper, crappie, trout catfish, walleye and bass. Pierson Lake in Turner is stocked with bass, catfish and crappie. Bonner Lake is stocked with Bass and Catfish and Big 11 Lake is stocked with catfish.

A Unified Government fishing permit is required for Kansas residents 16-64 years old and a state fishing license is required for ages 16-74 to fish at Wyandotte and Pierson Lake.

Non-Kansas residents 16 years and older much have a permit.

A state of Kansas fishing license is required to fish in the Kaw and Missouri River.

For more rules, regulations, licenses and permit fees click here.

TO read Kansas Fishing Regulations for 2020 click here.