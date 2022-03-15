KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Beginning Tuesday, all 2022 Annual Notice of Appraisal and Classification for all Wyandotte County real estate properties will be mailed out with an appeal deadline of Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, the appraiser’s office is required to value property at a fair market value as of January 1 of each year with exception of agricultural land, which is valued by its agricultural use.

“The housing market has remained strong, and the county has experienced a continuation of increasing home sale prices,” the UG appraiser’s office said Tuesday. “Due to a shortage of housing supply, low interest rates, and revitalization in various areas of the county, most property owners should expect to see an increase in their valuation.”

Residential values will vary across the county, depending on numerous factors, including market trends, area demand or changes made to a property.

The appraiser’s office said once a property owner gets their new valuation, if the appraised value is more than they feel they could reasonably get if the property was sold, or if they feel the classification is incorrectly assigned, then they should consider an appeal.

Property owners who wish to file an appeal, can do so by submitting the appeal form or mail to the Appraiser’s Office at 8200 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112.

The appraiser’s office said once the informal appeal deadline has expired and a property owner did not initiate a timely appeal, the next opportunity to appeal is when the 2022 tax bills are due, which is on or before December 20, 2022.