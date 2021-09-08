Wyandotte County Prosecutor dismisses case against accused priest following mistrial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A decision by the Wyandotte County Prosecutor’s office may have dropped the legal fight for a Kansas City, Kansas, priest, but that doesn’t mean his battle has ended.

Wyandotte County prosecutors dismissed the case against Father Scott Kallal last week, according to the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

Kallal was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child after he was accused of misconduct involving a young girl at St. Patrick’s School in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2015.

Kallal’s trial ended in a mistrial after the jury couldn’t reach a verdict. In November of 2019, prosecutors said they planned to retry Kallal. The office reversed that decision last week when it dismissed the case.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas released a statement after it learned about the decision by prosecutors. It said the Archdiocese will resume its own process of evaluation, including a thorough review by the Independent Review Board. The board will present its findings and recommendation regarding Father Kallal to Archbishop Joseph Naumann. The Archbishop will then make the final decision about Kallal’s placement.

“The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas takes all allegations of misconduct by church personnel seriously and works to respond to survivors’ needs with urgency and respect,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.