Wyandotte County reports more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 delta variant cases, including one death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County announced on Thursday that it has 22 confirmed cases of the delta variant of COVID-19. The health department said among these cases, one person has died due to COVID-19.

The majority of the delta variant cases in Wyandotte County are among younger residents, with 14 cases, or 64% among people under the age of 30, according to the Unified Government Health Department.

UG officials say that the confirmed cases so far do not appear to be linked to one another, indicating possible community-wide spread of this strain of the virus. The delta variant is of particular concern to healthcare and public health professionals because it spreads much more easily than other variants or the original virus that causes COVID-19.

Additional variants have also been identified in Wyandotte County, including 32 confirmed cases of the alpha, or UK variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced this week that the delta variant is now the clear dominant strain of COVID-19 in Kansas.

Majority of people who live in Wyandotte County have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccination rates are still behind many other counties in Kansas and the region. According to state and local public health experts, communities with low vaccination rates are at especially high risk with the presence of the delta variant because of how easily it spreads.

The UG said the most effective way to protect against getting COVID-19 and spreading the virus to others is to get vaccinated. People age 12 and older can get vaccinated free of charge, regardless of whether they have health insurance.

Masks are still strongly recommended for anyone who is not fully vaccinated, especially in indoor public spaces, or in outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.

People who are fully vaccinated are at lower risk than those who are not vaccinated, but may still choose to wear a mask as a precaution, or may still be required to wear a mask in certain settings, such as their place of work or at any local businesses that require masks.