Wyandotte County residents can get rid of trash piling up on these two days

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government’s Public Works Department is hosting a community’s first Dumpster Days on Oct. 22 and 23.

Residents can head to the parking lot of the former Kmart at 7836 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to drop off old electronics, mattresses and furniture.

“These free WyCo Dumpster Day events are part of on-going efforts to reduce blight and trash in the community, making our neighborhoods more beautiful, healthy, and desirable,” said Mayor/CEO David Alvey.

“This two-day drop-off site provides all residents an opportunity to recycle electronics and dispose of large, unwanted bulky items at an accessible centralized location, and it is another public service intended to improve the overall quality of life in Wyandotte County.”

Visitors will need to show proof of Wyandotte County residency with something displaying their name and address. A driver’s license or utility bill can be accepted.

Items that cannot be accepted for disposal include:

All household hazardous waste

Yard waste

Batteries

Storm debris

Food waste

Recycling

Tires

Construction demolition material

Any item from businesses, non-profits, or other commercial entities

For the full list of accepted items, visit the Dumpster Days FAQ.

Items not accepted at this event may be taken to the Recycling & Yard Waste or the Household Hazardous Waste disposal centers.

For yard waste, storm debris, and recycling, Wyandotte County residents may use the Recycling & Yard Waste Center at 3241 Park Dr., Kansas City, KS 66102, at no charge. Household Hazardous Waste may be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Center at 2443 S. 88th St., Kansas City, KS 66111.

The last Household Hazardous Waste event of 2021 is Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 913-573-5311 or visit wycokck.org/DumpsterDays.