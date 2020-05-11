Wyandotte County restaurants won’t open for dine-in customers for another two weeks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Restaurants, bars and other retailers are still limited to pick up or delivery only in Wyandotte County, as stay-at-home restrictions have been eased for only a few businesses.

Wyandotte County has had more coronavirus cases than anyplace else in the metro.

And as a result restaurants aren’t slated to seat customers again for another two weeks.

Woodyard Bar-B-Q is using that time to regain public trust. The restaurant had a hard time buying pork a couple of weeks ago but has since worked out it’s supply issues.

And all the workers and staff have been wearing masks and gloves.

“We are going to have the tables put 10 feet apart from each other,” said Frank Scholoegel, a partner in the restaurant. “The picnic tables will be no problem at all. Then all the food we serve, the hot sauce, the bar-b-cue sauce, the mustard and ketchup will all be in individual containers so everybody will get their own. There will be no common dispensers.”

Woodyard Bar-B-Q did a lot of take out business for Mother’s Day. Sales have gotten better since March, when following the stay-at-home order, the restaurant was lucky to do 10 percent of its normal business.

Other retailers in Wyandotte County continue to be limited to pick up or delivery only.

But shops such as Custom Rod Interiors are seeing customers by appointment only.

The auto upholsterer relies on dealers for much of his work, and he needs car sales to pick up again, as restrictions are lifted, for his business to bounce back.

Offices, real estate and construction businesses are among the few that can resume operations in Wyandotte County with social distancing in place.