WYANDOTTE, Kan.– The Unified Government of Wyandotte County says certain programs are back online following April’s ransomware attack that crippled its system.

WyCo says it just restored an employee self-service portal and most departments are now operational.

“I wouldn’t want my information to be taken like that,” said George Villalobos, a county resident.

Families living in WyCo hope their private information was protected after the cybersecurity attack wreaked havoc on the county’s systems.



“It’d be nice if [the county] did [protect our information],” Villalobos said. “But, as far as I know, they really don’t protect their own information.”



In a ransomware attack like this one, a cybercriminal tries to force an entity to pay high sums of money- often millions, or lose access to online records.



Unified Government Director of Strategic Communications, Ashley Hand, says the county didn’t have to pay up, saying its services are supported by software and cloud-based applications and everything is routinely backed up.

FOX4 News asked if the county is sure none of the public’s private information may have been compromised.



“We are not aware of data being breached, as far as exfiltrated from the organization,” Hand said. “We haven’t heard very many complaints from the community.”

“We don’t know who committed this attack,” Hand added.



Hand says the county is working to harden its systems so this cannot happen again.

Hand is not saying how it’s believed this all started, calling it part of the ongoing investigation.

But what should someone do if they believe their information is ever leaked? For that, FOX4 News brought in technology expert, Burton Kelso.



“If that information were leaked as an individual, your only option is to sign up for identity protection services like Life Lock in order to ensure that if there’s changes to your credit or any of your personal information you can get an alert so that you can protect yourself,” Kelso said.