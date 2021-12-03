Wyandotte County Sheriff identifies 7-year-old victim and suspect in deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — They Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 7-year-old girl killed in a shooting earlier this week and the suspect who took his own life.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting took place Wednesday morning in a residence near N. 55th Drive and Everett Avenue. The child victim, identified as Cariya Reed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her brother, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, who was found dead in the home after taking his own life, has been identified as 38-year-old Keith Johnson Jr.

Johnson is also suspected of shooting his girlfriend at Welborn Park. She remains in critical condition at an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.