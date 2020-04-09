Wyandotte County sheriff implementing new policies, training after two employee incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is implementing new policies and training following two incidents with employees -- one of them charged with mistreating an inmate.

Deputy David Toland was charged last November with aggravated battery and mistreatment of a confined person.

The incident happened Sept. 5, 2019. The inmate suffered redness and swelling to the face while handcuffed.

Sheriff Donald Ash said all employees present received discipline ranging from written reprimands to termination, and Toland was fired.

Ash said the inmate didn't file action against the Unified Government in court, but entered into a $50,000 settlement.

The case is still ongoing and has been continued to an unknown date due to COVID-19.

"I have zero tolerance for the behaviors shown in these incidents," Ash said. "By giving our employees more training and communicating our policies in a more clear and consistent manner, my goal is to eliminate unacceptable behavior and strengthen the public's trust as an agency as a whole."

The second incident involved a different sheriff's office employee who is a suspect in a hit and run. Police said a detective was involved in the crash on Dec.13, 2019.

The Kansas Highway Patrol finished their investigation and passed along findings to the Wyandotte County District Attorney. The detective has not been charged yet.

The suspect remains on leave pending the outcome of the administrative investigation by KCK police.

"The actions of the sheriff’s office employees involved in both of these incidents are beyond disappointing to me. They are disheartening and repugnant," Ash said. "Actions like this harm the public's trust. As your sheriff, I can’t allow that to happen. Building and strengthening the public's trust is my top priority."