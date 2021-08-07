Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office investigate an attempted kidnapping and rape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office released a press release early Saturday evening announcing that they are currently investigating an attempted kidnapping and rape.

At this time the suspect, Raymond Elkins has been arrested.

On August 4, a Sergeant of the Sheriff’s Office was flagged down near Parallel and 3rd on an attempted sexual assault. The victim was able to stop the attack with the assistance of a neighbor.

The suspect, Elkins, has been arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Attempted Rape. He is currently being held at the Wyandotte County Detention Center with a $100,000.00 bond.

This incident is currently under investigation by the WCSO Investigations Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will continue to update as more information becomes available.