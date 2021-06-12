Woman’s body found near Kansas River in Wyandotte County, sheriff’s office says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found near the Kansas River on Saturday.

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body found at the boat ramp near the Turner Diagonal Bridge and the Kansas River.

A man called for help after finding the body at the boat ramp. When deputies arrived they located the body of a black female in her mid-60’s. No identification of the victim has been released at this time.

Detectives are on the scene looking for evidence or witnesses that may help them discover what led to the death of the woman.

