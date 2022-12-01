KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents in Wyandotte County are going to have to wait a bit longer to receive their tax statements.

The Unified Government said all 2022 tax statements were prepared to be mailed on Friday, Nov. 18, as well as email outlining tax statement information.

The UG announced Thursday it has since learned that tax statements were delayed being mailed due to its mailing services company having production issues.

All 2022 tax statements have now been mailed out as of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to the UG.

The UG said due to the production delay, it may still take a few days for residents to receive their statements.

According to the UG, there are other options to get statement and payment information.

Call 913-573-2821 to request the amount due and pay taxes online via myWyCo.wycokck.org

Visit UG office (710 N 7th St, Suite 240) to get a copy of statement and make a payment

Request an email statement via ugtreas@wycokck.org or request a duplicate copy be mailed by calling 913-573-2821.

Payments are due by Dec. 20, 2022, according to the UG.

