Wyandotte County to consider removing indoor mask mandate Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County/KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner, who was just sworn into office Monday, is adding a new item to Thursday’s full commission meeting.

Garner is asking commissioners to consider removing the current indoor mask mandate at the full commission meeting.

Wyandotte County commissioners voted Nov. 18 to extend the mask mandate to Jan. 6.

The mask mandate does not include Edwardsville or Bonner Springs.

The commission will take place Thursday at 7 p.m.

Doctors have warned that by dropping mask mandates, the community, and the country, will see another surge over the winter.

The Jackson County, Missouri Legislature voted 5-4 Monday against a mask mandate.