Wyandotte County to keep current mask mandate, will discuss possible changes on May 27

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After two motions to end mask requirements in Wyandotte County failed Monday night, the Board of Commissioners of the Unified Government have tabled the discussion until a meeting on May 27.

Wyandotte County is one of the only metro counties left with a mask order.

In a special virtual meeting Monday night, the health department recommended the mask order stay since current data shows only 25% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

All motions to end the mask order tied with District 7 Commissioner Jim Walters absent.

A handful of commissioners in KCK said they wanted to change their guidelines to avoid confusion with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and match other municipalities in the metro that drop mask requirements for vaccinated people.

But health officials said they believe the vaccine rate is too low to lift masks requirements right now.

Commissioners will revisit the mask discussion on May 27. The current order expires May 28.

