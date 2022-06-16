KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County Undersheriff Curtis Nicholson is leaving the sheriff’s office to take over as Chief of Police of Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department.

“We hate to see him go, but we believe he will do great things in his new role. We also wish him the best of luck and we are thankful for the things he brought to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office while he was here,” the sheriff’s office said.

Following Nicholson’s departure, Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic appointed Emmett Lockridge as Undersheriff effective June 16.

“Emmett’s law enforcement experiences have taken him into all areas of our community, and we believe he will be a great fit. We are working on many great things and his background will serve this agency and community very well,” the sheriff’s office said.

