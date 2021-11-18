Wyandotte County votes to extend mask order another 7 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The only county left in the Kansas City metro with a mask order still in effect is extending its mask mandate.

The health department in Wyandotte County recommended that commissioners extend the current mask order another seven weeks until Jan. 6, 2022 for indoor public spaces for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The current mask order was set to expire Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:59 p.m.

The mask order is only for the city limits of Kansas City, Kansas and not Bonner Springs or Edwardsville.

Wyandotte County is ranked 20 out of the 105 counties in Kansas. The health department said it has to consider multiple factors including holidays, time indoors, COVID-19 surges elsewhere, unvaccinated rate, children under 5 years old ineligible, waning immunity and limited hospital resources.

The health department said COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again in Wyandotte County.

Kansas City, Missouri still has a mask rule for people inside school buildings and on school buses, which is in effect through Dec. 2.

Jackson County, Missouri voted to drop their mask mandate last week, which was set to expire Nov. 22.

Doctors have warned that by dropping mask mandates, the community, and the country, will see another surge over the winter.

Large family gatherings starting with Thanksgiving next week, which might include unvaccinated people, and the return of colder weather, which means more people will be inside together, also have health experts concerned.