Wyandotte County votes to extend mask order into November

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County commissioners voted Thursday night to extend the current mask order into November.

At a full commission meeting, the board voted to extend the indoor mask order until November 11, 2021.

The Unified Government said it will release the updated order Friday and that it maintains the same conditions as the current order.

The order excludes public and private schools and also excludes the cities of Bonner Springs and Edwardsville, Kansas.

The current health order went into effect Friday, August 6.

The mask mandate is for people ages 5 and older though the UG said it encourages children 2 and older to wear masks if able.

Under the new order people must wear a face covering inside public places including schools, businesses and places of worship as well as people waiting for or riding on public transportation.

All businesses or organizations in Wyandotte County must require all employees, customers, and visitors to wear a mask.

The order states that violation of the order is a “Class C Misdemeanor” and punishable by a maximum fine of $500 and a 30-day jail sentence.