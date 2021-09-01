Wyandotte County wants to know what you want done with the Historic Sauer Castle property

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas is asking residents want they think about a historic landmark and its future in the city.

Neighbors have grown frustrated over the years as the Sauer Castle’s owner, Carl Lopp, won’t repair the broken pieces of the structure, which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Lopp has owned the old castle since 1988. His family built the landmark, but neighbors complain he let the wood fixtures and brickwork go, as well as features on the property. Workers from the Unified Government’s code enforcements division boarded up the castle last year.

The UG posted a link to a survey for the public to complete Wednesday afternoon saying “we want to know what you think about this property and its future.

Wyandotte County leaders have cited Lopp numerous times in the past five years and he’s been cited five times this year alone. Lopp, however, told FOX4 earlier this year he’s never been cited for violations here and that the castle has passed inspections.