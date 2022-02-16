KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County is looking at raising the minimum wage for its employees, whether full or part time.

Part of Mayor Tyrone Garner’s goals as an elected official is to improve the quality of life for residents. He has tasked the interim county administrator with looking at increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“We actually had some amazing kind of conversation back and forth with the commissioners, they thought the $15 was amazing, but they actually wanted to increase it more,” said Unified Government spokeswoman Krystal McFeders. “That’s something she will continue to look at as well.”

She said commissioners discussed an $18- $20 increase instead.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas wants to attract and retain employees.

The $15 an hour minimum wage increase would impact full time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Some of the other positions include:

• 14 – (Full-Time) AFSCME Caretakers, Administrative Support Assistants, Trainees for certain departments

(This list includes union and non-union employees)

• 68 – (Part-Time/ Seasonal) School Crossing Guards, Laborers, Program Aides, Interns, and 1 Recreation Leader

It also includes election workers and lifeguards.

“By her (Interim County Administrator Cheryl Harrison-Lee) doing this research, she actually found out that by increasing this amount of $15 an hour, it will only cost the organization $150,000 per year,” McFeders said. “So that’s a small cost to make sure that we have our associates at a livable, livable wage”

While residents seemed happy to see wages increased, some thought it still wasn’t enough.

“If they give them $18, $19 an hour with the rates, inflation rates keep going how are they going to survive,” one county resident said.

This wage increase is expected to take effect sometime in March.