KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas is working through a full review on the impact of services from a recent cybersecurity attack on its systems over the weekend.

The UG said Tuesday, working to restore services is underway and as of Tuesday afternoon services impacted include the appraiser’s office, district attorney’s office, District Court, motor vehicle services, procurement and the sheriff’s office.

If you have submitted an appeal to a 2022 appraisal, the UG said your appointment with an appraiser may be rescheduled by calling (913)-573-8400.

Some services at the district attorney’s office may be delayed and for updates you can call Jonathan Carter at (913)-573-2849.

The District Court is currently not accepting e-filings. The UG aid if you need to file something, you will need to come to the courthouse at 710 N. 7th Street in Kansas City, Kansas or send paperwork via fax.

The State of Kansas has suspended all motor vehicle services with the UG. The UG said it will provide an update as soon as these services resume.

This weekend the UG said it was subject to a cybersecurity attack to its data centers.

The UG said those in the community can check its website or call 311 for updates on services impacted.

The UG said it is actively working with the US Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Mid-America Regional Council cybersecurity task force to determine what data, if any, may have been compromised.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.